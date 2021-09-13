Hear Jerry O'Connell's Hilarious Take on Co-Hosting The Talk

Watch : Jerry O'Connell's Funny Behind-the-Scenes Look at "The Talk"

It's an especially "exciting time" to be Jerry O'Connell!

The beloved actor is taking over co-hosting The Talk following Sharon Osbourne's exit earlier this year, and O'Connell gave an exclusive inside sneak peek at his first day on the job during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 13. From a hand-held camera, O'Connell joked about his faux disappointment at not being the only male Talk lead: anchor Akbar Gbajabiamila also joins for the new season!

"I'm sure you know Akbar. He's amazing," O'Connell explained. "He's been doing this for years, but this is the beginning of his about to be very illustrious career. I'm so happy and stoked to be here with Akbar."

The Star Trek: Lower Decks star added, "But I've also got to give a shoutout to Amanda Kloots. My co-star is going to be on Dancing With the Stars and you're going to win that thing!"

Plus, fans can expect O'Connell to bring the unexpected. "I'm very afraid to talk about my hairline and what is happening. I'm not talking about any sort of plugs or issues with plugs," he quipped about whether or not certain topics are off-limits.