Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Larry David Plug His Ears While Sitting Front Row During NYFW

For most, sitting front row at New York Fashion Week sounds like music to the ears. However, it was quite literally the opposite for actor Larry David, who has now gone viral thanks to a recent clip.

By Kisha Forde Sep 13, 2021 7:31 PMTags
Curb Your EnthusiasmFashion WeekLarry DavidNew York Fashion WeekCelebrities
Watch: Larry David on Becoming an Emoji: "Lucky Me"

There is no one who can curb their enthusiasm quite like Larry David.
 
The 74-year-old actor was seen sitting front row at a show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday Sept. 12, when the music booming in the background proved to be a little too much for the star. In a clip that has now gone viral, at one point, Larry proceeded to hunch a little lower in his seat and plug his ears with his fingers.
 
Naturally, once the video made its way through both Twitter and Instagram, the Internet did exactly what it does best. One person on Twitter shared the video with the caption, "Larry David at fashion week is a vibe." Another user hilariously commented, "Larry David at fashion week is me in every meeting that could have been in an email."

Meanwhile, another fan speculated that the star may have been playing his Curb Your Enthusiasm role just a little too well this time around. "They're either filming for curb or it's exactly what I would expect from Larry David at fashion week," the person wrote, adding, "Either way, I'm here for it."

photos
Celebs Playing Their Extreme Selves on Curb Your Enthusiasm

And believe it or not, that's not the only example of the celebrity curmudgeon protecting his eardrums that weekend.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Trending Stories

1

How Tarek El Moussa Found His Forever in Fiancée Heather Rae Young

2

Madonna’s Butt Just Kicked Off the 2021 MTV VMAs: See Her Cheeky Look

3

Andy Cohen Shares Details on Erika Jayne's RHOBH Reunion Drama

On Sunday, Sept. 12, @barstoolsports shared a video on Twitter of what looks to be the actor in the audience of the U.S. Open. And once again, Larry seems to shielding his eardrums while the audience erupted in applause.

Looks like you can count on Larry to be the ultimate mood no matter the occasion.

Trending Stories

1

Madonna’s Butt Just Kicked Off the 2021 MTV VMAs: See Her Cheeky Look

2

How Tarek El Moussa Found His Forever in Fiancée Heather Rae Young

3

Andy Cohen Shares Details on Erika Jayne's RHOBH Reunion Drama

4
Breaking

Kate Hudson Is Engaged to Danny Fujikawa

5

Jennifer Aniston Finally Addresses David Schwimmer Romance Rumors

Latest News

Breaking

Kate Hudson Is Engaged to Danny Fujikawa

Update!

Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Found After Reported Missing

Andy Cohen Shares Details on Erika Jayne's RHOBH Reunion Drama

Exclusive

Lance Bass, AJ McLean & Nick Lachey React to Britney Spears Engagement

Jeff Bridges Is in Remission Nearly One Year After Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Beckinsale Shares Health Update After Being Hospitalized in Vegas

Watch the First 5 Minutes of NBC’s New Show La Brea Now!