Hawkeye Tries to Make It Home for Christmas in First Trailer for Disney+ Series

Disney+ has finally offered a real first look at new Marvel series Hawkeye, and we're in for a holiday treat.

If you had, for some reason, asked us to guess which highly anticipated new show would be all about a man trying to be home for Christmas, we certainly would not have picked Hawkeye

But that's the general plot of the new Marvel show, which arrives on Disney+ on Nov. 24. The show is set in New York after the Blip, when half the population was snapped out of existence, then suddenly returned five years later. It follows superhero archer Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) as he tries to get back to his family in time for Christmas with the help of young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). 

Apparently, Hawkeye's past has come back to haunt him, which is no big surprise considering what the guy got up to in those five years when his family was snapped away. As Avengers: Endgame revealed, he became a terrifying assassin by the name of Ronin and committed a bunch of murders that a lot of people probably haven't forgotten about.

Disney+ just released a new poster and trailer for this "unexpected holiday getaway," complete with a ton of Christmas cheer and a cheeky tagline: "This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow." 

Disney+

Hawkeye also stars Vera FarmigaFra FeeTony DaltonZahn McClarnonBrian D'Arcy James and newcomer Alqua Cox as Marvel superhero Maya Lopez/Echo. 

You can watch the trailer below!

