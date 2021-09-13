America's Big Deal Will Be Home Shoppers' New Favorite TV Show! See a First Look

Who's next big idea will take over America?
Miracle Mop inventor Joy Mangano offers the chance of a lifetime with a brand new live, shoppable competition series America's Big Deal, premiering on USA Network on Oct. 14. Like Shark Tank meets QVC, entrepreneurs pitch new products that viewers can buy live on-air. "I know what it takes to make a big deal," executive producer Mangano says in this exclusive, eye-popping teaser trailer.
Whichever inventor sells the most products gets a chance at a life-changing deal with one of America's biggest retail giants. As Mangano told fans on the official application website, "I am on a mission to lift up entrepreneurs and small businesses across the nation. If you have a great product and are ready to sell it LIVE to America, apply now for your chance to compete for the biggest deal of your life!"
This groundbreaking competition series invites inventors from across the nation to sell their products LIVE on-air and compete for the chance to strike a life-changing deal with a retail giant. Hosted by Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, America's Big Deal lets entrepreneurs take the stage for a three-minute product pitch to sell the most live sales throughout the episode to win the chance to strike a life-changing deal with one of the show's retail giants.
Per a press release, Mangano has made it her "personal mission to lift up America's greatest inventors and small businesses to give them the same opportunity that launched her business dynasty: the chance to make the biggest deal of their life."
Tapping into One Platform Commerce, contestants will sell their wares in real time through NBCUniversal Checkout, with live sales numbers determining who stays and who goes.
"I'm so incredibly excited for the premiere of my new live competition show America's Big Deal," Mangano exclusively told E! News. "It's so important for me to lift up America's small businesses and entrepreneurs and offer them truly life-changing deals. And the fact that America gets to buy the products live and determine who wins? It's just amazing and it's the perfect time for this country. I can't wait."
America's Big Deal is produced by DIGA Studios with Tony DiSanto, Nick Rigg, Tommy Coriale and Alison Holloway serving as executive producers. Mangano also serves as an executive producer.
America's Big Deal premieres Thursday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. on USA Network.
(E! and USA Network are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)