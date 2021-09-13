Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

America's Big Deal Will Be Home Shoppers' New Favorite TV Show! See a First Look

Miracle Mop inventor Joy Mangano produces a new USA Network series to find the next big entrepreneur with a special live shoppable competition event on America's Big Deal, premiering Oct. 14.

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 13, 2021 7:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesNBCU
Watch: "Shark Tank" Greatest of All Time Special

Who's next big idea will take over America? 

Miracle Mop inventor Joy Mangano offers the chance of a lifetime with a brand new live, shoppable competition series America's Big Deal, premiering on USA Network on Oct. 14. Like Shark Tank meets QVC, entrepreneurs pitch new products that viewers can buy live on-air. "I know what it takes to make a big deal," executive producer Mangano says in this exclusive, eye-popping teaser trailer. 

Whichever inventor sells the most products gets a chance at a life-changing deal with one of America's biggest retail giants. As Mangano told fans on the official application website, "I am on a mission to lift up entrepreneurs and small businesses across the nation. If you have a great product and are ready to sell it LIVE to America, apply now for your chance to compete for the biggest deal of your life!" 

This groundbreaking competition series invites inventors from across the nation to sell their products LIVE on-air and compete for the chance to strike a life-changing deal with a retail giant. Hosted by Access Hollywood's Scott EvansAmerica's Big Deal lets entrepreneurs take the stage for a three-minute product pitch to sell the most live sales throughout the episode to win the chance to strike a life-changing deal with one of the show's retail giants.

photos
Lori Greiner's Best Shark Tank QVC Products

Per a press release, Mangano has made it her "personal mission to lift up America's greatest inventors and small businesses to give them the same opportunity that launched her business dynasty: the chance to make the biggest deal of their life." 

Tapping into One Platform Commerce, contestants will sell their wares in real time through NBCUniversal Checkout, with live sales numbers determining who stays and who goes.

Trending Stories

1

How Tarek El Moussa Found His Forever in Fiancée Heather Rae Young

2

Madonna’s Butt Just Kicked Off the 2021 MTV VMAs: See Her Cheeky Look

3

You Just Have to See Lil Nas X's MTV VMAs Outfit

"I'm so incredibly excited for the premiere of my new live competition show America's Big Deal," Mangano exclusively told E! News. "It's so important for me to lift up America's small businesses and entrepreneurs and offer them truly life-changing deals. And the fact that America gets to buy the products live and determine who wins? It's just amazing and it's the perfect time for this country. I can't wait."

America's Big Deal is produced by DIGA Studios with Tony DiSantoNick RiggTommy Coriale and Alison Holloway serving as executive producers. Mangano also serves as an executive producer.

America's Big Deal premieres Thursday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. on USA Network.

(E! and USA Network are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Madonna’s Butt Just Kicked Off the 2021 MTV VMAs: See Her Cheeky Look

2

See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis' Double Date With Megan and MGK

3

How Tarek El Moussa Found His Forever in Fiancée Heather Rae Young

4

See Harry Styles and Florence Pugh's Don't Worry Darling Kiss

5
Exclusive

Why Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Skipping the 2021 Met Gala

Latest News

Exclusive

America's Big Deal Will Be Home Shoppers' New Favorite TV Show!

Met Gala Beauty Looks That Prove Style Isn't the Only Way to Stand Out

Hawkeye Tries to Make It Home for Christmas in First Series Trailer

See Harry Styles and Florence Pugh's Don't Worry Darling Kiss

Reign Disick's Cute Dance Moves Are Your Must-See Monday Motivation

Untangling the Many Theories About Tupac Shakur's Unsolved Murder

Exclusive

Why Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Skipping the 2021 Met Gala