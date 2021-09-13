Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Reign Disick's Adorable Dance Moves Are Your Must-See Monday Motivation Video

Watch: Reign Disick Is a Whole Mood on Family Vacation

Drop it like Disick!

We credit six-year-old Reign Disick for making this mid-September Monday more bearable, thanks to his awesome party dance moves in an adorable video shared by dad Scott Disick on Sept. 12.

Prior to a sun-filled Sunday onboard Scott's "Lord" boat, Reign let his body move to the music. "Get it rayman," Scott captioned the cute Instagram Stories video. Reign is wearing a striped tank top and does a light body roll before swaying side to side, putting his arms up in the air. 

Despite all the fun and games, Reign later was hyper-focused on steering Scott's ship during a sweet father-son moment. "Teaching em how to do this," Scott wrote as he guided Reign's grip on the wheel. Reign's older sister Penelope Disick also tried her hand at being the captain, to which Scott captioned, "my angel pie" with a heart emoji.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

The family outing is the first series of Instagram pics Scott shared since news of his split with Amelia Hamlin. Although the model was getting closer with Scott's three children, shared with ex Kourtney Kardashian, the couple called it quits on Sept. 7 after Scott's alleged DMs commenting on Kourtney's new relationship with Travis Barker went viral. 

But as Reign encourages us all, it's best just to shake off any drama!

See Reign's adorable dance moves below, and relive his cutest pics over the years. 

Instagram
Mischievous Man

Reign danced to a sick beat before boarding dad Scott's "Lord" boat on Sept. 12. "Get it rayman," the Talentless founder captioned a cute Instagram video.

Instagram
"Ray" of Sunshine

Scott shared an adorable series of pics showing Reign onboard his boat on Sept. 12. "Ray on deck," Scott wrote alongside a pic of Reign helping guide the boat. 

Instagram
Class is in Session

Nautical class, that is! "Teaching em how to do this," Scott captioned a pic with son Reign on Sept. 12. 

Instagram
Cheesy Pic

"Say [cheese]," Scott captioned a pic of Reign squinting on Aug. 4 with a cheddar cheese emoji. Reign donned a vintage Chicago Bulls tee. Amelia Hamlin even commented with an inside joke nickname for Reign, writing, "raymen noodle soup."

Instagram
Holding On

Reign enjoys playing in the pool on Aug. 1. 

Instagram
Summer Splash

Reign continues to prove he's having the best summer in an adorable pool pic, shared by Scott on July 27. "Good morning America," the Talentless founder captioned.

Instagram
Precious Cargo

Scott shared a cute pic of Reign sitting atop a monogrammed Louis Vuitton duffle bag and two large black suitcases in the trunk of a luxury van. "Package," the Talentless founder captioned the photo as Reign stared off into the distance.

Instagram
Blue Steel

Reign shows off his model good looks in a portrait shot by dad Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Yacht Party

"Let's boat," Scott wrote on Instagram Stories with a hilarious photo of Reign striking a pose while dancing onboard a boat on July 18. 

Instagram
Daddy's Boy

Scott captioned, "My boy" to a cute photo of Reign making a face while playing with a water glass during a meal on July 18. 

Instagram
Sibling Time

Reign, Mason and Penelope played tag in the sand on July 18. 

Instagram
Lunch Date

Reign was all smiles while posing with family friends and sister Penelope during lunch in the Hamptons on July 18. 

Instagram
Catching Waves

Reign points to the horizon while donning a wetsuit during a May 2021 surf lesson. 

Instagram
Surf's Up

Reign adorably practices surfing on the sand in a sweet pic from May 2021.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Fresh Buzz

Reign debuts a freshly buzzed head in March 2021, as seen in a photo Scott Disick shared on his Instagram Story.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Last Days With a Mohawk

"A mighty fine little man [red heart emoji]," Scott Disick captioned this March 15, 2021 pic, the last one showing his son with the mohawk he debuted in September 2020.

Instagram
Fashion Forward

Only the best brands for this 6-year-old rockstar in the making.

Instagram
New Wheels

Sorry, Reign—there's no getting behind the wheel of this sweet ride for at least 10 years!

Instagram
Rise & Shine

Scott shares a morning snap of Reign and his signature mohawk.

Instagram
Puppy Love

Scott introduced his adorable new dog in February 2021 with some cute pics, including this cuddle sesh with Reign.

Scott Disick/Instagram
Rock 'N' Roll

Scott Disick's youngest looked ready to rock in this snap from Instagram.

Scott Disick/Instagram
A New 'Do

Reign Disick showed off his upgraded mohawk on his dad's social media.

Scott Disick/Instagram
Buzz, Buzz

Scott gave a close up during Reign's October 2020 hair cut.

Scott Disick/Instagram
Mr. Reign

For this father-son photo, Scott simply wrote, "Mr reign".

Scott Disick/Instagram
Killing It

That's exactly what Scott Disick wrote on this adorable snap of Reign in September 2020.

Instagram
A Scott Mini-Me

In September 2020, Scott posted this photo and wrote, "Hello my little turtle dove."

Instagram
TV Fan

For this picture, Scott joked, "'I love this show'"

Instagram
Scott's Sunshine

Scott wrote on Instagram in August 2020, "Just a little reign and sunshine."

Instagram
One Cute Kid

For an Instagram post in August 2020, Scott Disick declared, "The cutest boy in the world."

Instagram/Scott Disick
Scott's Little "Playa"

Following Reign's buzz cut, Scott Disick shared this picture perfect update. He wrote, "Play on playa."

