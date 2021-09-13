Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Why Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Skipping the 2021 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second baby, won't be in attendance at the 2021 Met Gala. Find out why she's back in LA after a brief trip to NYC.

By McKenna Aiello, Jess Cohen Sep 13, 2021 5:44 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsMet GalaKeeping Up With The KardashiansKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerCelebrities
Watch: Most Memorable Met Gala Rule Breaks of All Time

Sorry, dolls! Kylie Jenner won't be attending the 2021 Met Gala after all.

The beauty mogul, who recently confirmed she's pregnant with baby No. 2, has decided to skip the annual fashion event. "I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year," Kylie wrote in a Sept. 13 Instagram Story post. "I can't wait to see all the looks."

Prior to jetting back to Los Angeles, the 24-year-old made multiple appearances throughout New York Fashion Week. However, a source tells E! News Stormi Webster's mom had a change of heart about attending the Met Gala. 

"She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great," the insider shares. "She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it. Kylie has been going back and forth for the last two months on if she wanted to attend or not and decided she doesn't really need to go."

The source adds, "Kylie is focused on her pregnancy right now and just wants to take it easy."

photos
Kardashian-Jenner Family's Met Gala Appearances

After Kylie and Travis Scott announced their baby news, a separate source close to the E! reality star said Kylie initially planned to announce her pregnancy at the Met Gala but things "didn't work out the way she had hoped."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

How Tarek El Moussa Found His Forever in Fiancée Heather Rae Young

2

Madonna’s Butt Just Kicked Off the 2021 MTV VMAs: See Her Cheeky Look

3
Exclusive

Why Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Skipping the 2021 Met Gala

While Kylie won't be attending Fashion's Biggest night this year, she does have many fond memories from the gala. In fact, it holds a special place in her and Travis' love story. They made their first red carpet appearance as a couple during 2018's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" themed Met Gala, and attended together in 2019.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Following their split in the fall of 2019, Kylie and the rapper continued to co-parent their toddler. Then in June, Travis publicly declared his love for Kylie (aka his "wifey") and several sources indicated they were giving their relationship another shot. 

With a new addition to their family on the way, our source said "Kylie is so excited and feels grateful they were able to conceive again."

"They want a big family together and love being parents. Kylie is so happy to have Travis by her side during everything."

Trending Stories

1

How Tarek El Moussa Found His Forever in Fiancée Heather Rae Young

2

Madonna’s Butt Just Kicked Off the 2021 MTV VMAs: See Her Cheeky Look

3
Exclusive

Why Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Skipping the 2021 Met Gala

4

The Future of HSMTMTS Revealed

5

Ashton Kutcher Drowned Out by "Take a Shower" Chants on Live TV

Latest News

Reign Disick's Cute Dance Moves Are Your Must-See Monday Motivation

Untangling the Many Theories About Tupac Shakur's Unsolved Murder

Exclusive

Why Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Skipping the 2021 Met Gala

Succession Season 3 Finally Has a Premiere Date

See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis' Double Date With Megan and MGK

Travis Scott Talks His & Kylie Jenner's Parenting Ahead of Baby No. 2

Jennifer Aniston Finally Addresses David Schwimmer Romance Rumors