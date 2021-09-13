The Future of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Revealed

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

The Wildcats will return, but not to East High.

Disney+ has renewed High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for a third season, putting an end to our fears that our favorite cheesy teen musical comedy had faced its closing night prematurely. Now, we even have some idea of what comes next as the show gets closer and closer to the ultimate high school show killer: Graduation.

Luckily, it sounds like the show is putting that off for as long as possible. According to Disney+, the third season will find the Wildcats at sleepaway camp, "complete with campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights." The show will even move production from Salt Lake City, Utah to Los Angeles.

"We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats," said creator Tim Federle in a statement.