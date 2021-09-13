See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Double-Date With Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly After VMAs

Watch : Megan Fox Says Boyfriend MGK Has "Elevated" Her Style

After the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, it was time for a double date night with their "future baby daddies."

We're of course talking about two of music's hottest couples, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The two pairs, who stepped out in Brooklyn on Sept. 12 to attend the award show, dominated headlines with their red-carpet style and the men's finale performance of MGK's new single "papercuts," for which the Blink-182 rocker accompanied him on the drums.

As for their ladies, Fox and Kardashian had the honor of introducing the performance. "New York," Fox addressed the crowd, "I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker."

The night didn't end there for the two couples, and first an outfit change was in order. The stars swapped their show outfits for equally fashionable after-party looks, including head-to-toe purple for the "Bloody Valentine" singer and a shimmering champagne minidress for Fox.