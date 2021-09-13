Jennifer Aniston Finally Addresses Those David Schwimmer Romance Rumors

Watch : David Schwimmer Breaks Silence on Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors

The one where Jennifer Aniston calls out those rumors.

After the actress and David Schwimmer revealed to the world during the epic Friends reunion in May that they were interested in each other romantically IRL while playing a couple on the hit show, reports surfaced in August that fans' dreams were coming true. At the time, Schwimmer's rep shut down the "false" reports, while Aniston didn't comment. However, now that some time has passed, she's setting the record straight.

"That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother," Aniston told Entertainment Tonight about the rumors. "But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."

During the Friends reunion, Aniston, 52, and Schwimmer, 54, who played beloved TV couple Ross and Rachel, explained they were crushing on each other during the show's first season. "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary," Schwimmer said. "We respected that."