Jennifer Aniston Finally Addresses Those David Schwimmer Romance Rumors

One month after reports surfaced claiming Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were a couple IRL, the Friends star is setting the record straight.

The one where Jennifer Aniston calls out those rumors.

After the actress and David Schwimmer revealed to the world during the epic Friends reunion in May that they were interested in each other romantically IRL while playing a couple on the hit show, reports surfaced in August that fans' dreams were coming true. At the time, Schwimmer's rep shut down the "false" reports, while Aniston didn't comment. However, now that some time has passed, she's setting the record straight.

"That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother," Aniston told Entertainment Tonight about the rumors. "But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."

During the Friends reunion, Aniston, 52, and Schwimmer, 54, who played beloved TV couple Ross and Rachel, explained they were crushing on each other during the show's first season. "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary," Schwimmer said. "We respected that."

Friends Real-Life Loves

Aniston added, "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.' And sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop."

Instead of having a romance IRL, Aniston said they "just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

It turns out, their co-stars totally knew about their crushes. "How great though, ultimately," Courteney Cox noted during the special, "'cause if you had and it didn't work out, it would have not probably been as great."

