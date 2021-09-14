Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off First Aid Beauty, Keys Soulcare, Lorac, Peter Thomas Roth & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening through September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. This year, for the first time ever, you can also get some of these savings at Target.
Today is the only day to save 50% on select products from First Aid Beauty, Peter Thomas Roth, Kylie Skin, Keys Soulcare, Lorac, Mented Cosmetics, and Beauty Bakerie. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). And if you're looking for even more great beauty deals, the Oh Snap Sale is happening at Sephora and Kohl's.
First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser
If you have sensitive, highly reactive skin and you've been struggling to perfect your skincare routine, look no further. This low pH cleanser is effective on environmental aggressors and oil without irritating your skin. Your skin will be clean without feeling tight or dry.
One shopper shared, "Been using for 5 years. Cleared my acne." Another review said, "Infused with a powerful botanical antioxidant blend, First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser helps safeguard skin against environmental aggressors while also calming irritated skin. This non-stripping, pH-balanced formula works to maintain skin's natural acidity and helps reduce flair ups, never leaving skin feeling tight or dry."
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum packs quite the punch. The anti-aging serum dramatically improves uneven texture, dull skin, and fine lines/wrinkles thanks to the high-potency of THD ascorbate, which is 50 times more powerful than traditional vitamin C. The formula also has antioxidants vitamin E and ferulic acid.
If you're on the fence about this one, just listen to this happy customer, who shared, "I have repurchased this several times and it is my favorite. I have tried many different Vitamin C serums and this is the best, IMO. First of all, you actually see results with it which makes it totally worth the cost. It is hydrating but still light. Most importantly for me, you can still use your chemical exfoliants with this and not have any irritation. It layers nicely if you need to put a moisturizer on top, but I find that I can usually just go straight to my SPF."
Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream
Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream hydrates, plumps, and nourishes the skin. This is from Alicia Keys' brand and it's a dermatologist-developed product improves skin's tone and texture in addition to providing long-lasting hydration.
This product has such a loyal following, with one customer sharing, "This transformation cream hydrates and plumps my skin so much it makes my skin feel rejuvenated it makes my skin feel so soft and makes it look so clean ! I definitely love the fact that is clean and cruelty free !! I definitely love how it makes my skin feel and look. Definitely recommend it." Another said, "I have pretty sensitive skin and need a basic moisturizer than can also calm redness. This does that, and layers great with makeup and sunscreen. I also find that it helps with oil control."
A new user said, "This product makes my skin feel amazing. I have been having some issues with dryness lately and using this for just a week has worked wonders on my face!!"
The fragrance-free version is also on sale for 50% off today.
Lorac PRO Palette Soleil
This ultra-pigmented eye shadows have Vitamin E, Cucumber Extract, and Shea Butter. These shades are long-lasting throughout the day and night. The palette itself is very lightweight, which makes it easy for travel. The shades include all of your essentials in matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes.
Kylie Skin Detox Face Mask
Detox your skin without feeling dry or tight. This face mask removes impurities and excess oils and it adds hydration. Your skin will be clear, bright, and soft when you add this mask into your skincare routine.
One shopper raved, "I am impressed! I love using face mask. This is the best face mask I've ever used in my life." Another insisted, "Product does what it says. Great detox mask. I use this once a week and I love my skin after. It's not to harsh and doesn't leave my sensitive spots (under my eyes, cheek bone area) red. I love the after finish. Definitely a great mask to have with your skincare routine."
Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick
If you're on the hunt for a highly-pigmented lipstick that's also ultra-hydrating, check out the Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick. The full-coverage lip color has castor seed oil and Vitamin E to deliver a satin-like finish.
"I have been searching for this product my whole life. I took the quiz and was suggested my idea nude shade and could not be happier. I also got one of the glosses and plan to get more. These products are now a staple in my work and weekend regimen. Thank you so much for making this brown skin girl feel lovely," a shopper raved.
Free Gift Beauty Bakerie Brownie Bar
This pocket-sized palette has everything you need to contour, bronze, and highlight your face. These universally flattering shades are long-lasting and fade free. Multiple Ulta shoppers have praised this travel-friendly makeup palette as "the best" they've ever tried. And, you really can't beat this $9 price tag. Click "add to cart," you know you want to.
Lorac PRO Palette Artist Edition Meraki
The Lorac PRO Palette Artist Edition Meraki was curated with a selection of the brand's 24 most-loved shades by makeup artists around the world. The shades include neutral browns, glistening golds, and soft mauves in ultra-pigmented matte and shimmer formulas.
Beauty Bakerie Neapolitan Bar
This is another pocket-sized palette from Beauty Bakerie. It includes blush, brunzer, and highlighter. The formulas are extremely blendable, buildable, versatile, and long-wearing.
Beauty Bakerie Queen of Tarts Face Palette
This palette includes three, pigmented, blendable, long-wearing blush shades. You can even mix two or three of these together to customize your look.
Lorac PRO Palette Noir
This eyeshadow palette has everything you need to create many looks with matte, shimmer, and sparkle shades in a wide variety of highly blendable colors.
Beauty Bakerie Lemon Bar Face Palette
This 3-in-1 palette has a contour, bronzer, and highlighter in a convenient, pocket-sized package.
