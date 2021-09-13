Go Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Engagement Party

From The Simple Life to married life, Paris Hilton is ready for her next chapter.
Over the weekend, the 40-year-old businesswoman and heiress celebrated her engagement to Carter Reum with a party at New York's Zero Bond.
Paris wore a sparkly sea-foam green gown for the occasion, while Carter suited up in a black blazer and matching pants. Gigi Gorgeous, Chantel Jeffries, Girl With No Job's Claudia Oshry and her husband Boy With No Job's Ben Soffer, and designer Laura Kim were among the guests in attendance.
As shown in their social media posts, Paris, Carter and their pals danced to music played by DJ BEATBREAKER and posed for pictures captioned with "Engaged AF" and #ForeverHiltonReum. Carter also gave a small speech, thanking everyone for coming and kissing his bride-to-be.
"Epic engagement party for an epic couple," Gigi wrote on Instagram. "Love you @parishilton can't wait for your big day!"
The entrepreneur popped the question while celebrating Paris' birthday on a private island in February. During an episode of The Trend Report with Mara Schiavocampo, the reality star revealed that she's known her fiancé for 15 years and things took a romantic turn after they celebrated Thanksgiving together in 2019.
"We just started talking, he got my phone number and we were flirting that day," Paris recalled. "We went back for dinner that night. I just saw how sweet he was with his mom, we were talking more and I just felt, like, this really amazing connection. And then we had our first kiss and then our first date two nights later and then we've literally been inseparable ever since."
As far as wedding planning goes, Paris told Entertainment Tonight she's already found her dress and that the wedding is "very soon."
"It's going to be, like, a three-day affair," she also told Jimmy Fallon on an August episode of The Tonight Show. "We have a lot happening…Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes."