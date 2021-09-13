Go Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Engagement Party

Watch : Paris Hilton's Engagement Rings: A Complete History

From The Simple Life to married life, Paris Hilton is ready for her next chapter.

Over the weekend, the 40-year-old businesswoman and heiress celebrated her engagement to Carter Reum with a party at New York's Zero Bond.

Paris wore a sparkly sea-foam green gown for the occasion, while Carter suited up in a black blazer and matching pants. Gigi Gorgeous, Chantel Jeffries, Girl With No Job's Claudia Oshry and her husband Boy With No Job's Ben Soffer, and designer Laura Kim were among the guests in attendance.

As shown in their social media posts, Paris, Carter and their pals danced to music played by DJ BEATBREAKER and posed for pictures captioned with "Engaged AF" and #ForeverHiltonReum. Carter also gave a small speech, thanking everyone for coming and kissing his bride-to-be.

"Epic engagement party for an epic couple," Gigi wrote on Instagram. "Love you @parishilton can't wait for your big day!"