Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Bring The ’80s Back With Joint Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties

In honor of their big day fast approaching, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young enjoyed fun-filled joint bachelor and bachelorette festivities over the weekend.

By Kisha Forde Sep 13, 2021 3:35 PMTags
WeddingsCouplesCelebritiesTarek El MoussaSelling Sunset
Watch: Heather Rae Young Shows Off Tarek El Moussa Tattoo

Heather Rae Young is getting ready to flip her last name.
 
The Selling Sunset star, 33, and her fiancé, Tarek El Moussa, 40, are eagerly counting down the days until the two say their "I dos." And in celebration of their upcoming big day, over the weekend, the pair enjoyed joint bachelor and bachelorette parties with close friends and family out in Palm Desert, Calif.
 
The real estate agent and bride-to-be shared photos of the fun festivities to Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12, which included an '80s-themed pool party and an intimate dinner with their nearest and dearest. "Cheers to [the] most fun, love-filled weekend," Heather captioned a series of photos featuring her wearing a bright-pink visor and matching leg warmers, paired with a one-piece "Wife of the Party" swimsuit. "Having the time of our lives with our people and my person." In the series of cute photos, Tarek did his part and stuck to the '80s theme by rocking a blue fanny pack and matching wristbands.

photos
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young: Romance Rewind

"We couldn't have asked for a better weekend and honestly, there wasn't a moment that went by where I didn't feel so lucky to be at such a beautiful hotel celebrating mine and Tarek's love with all our closest friends," Heather captioned photos from the dinner party, which counted her Selling Sunset co-stars Mary Fitzgerald and Brett Oppenheim as guests. "Having a joint bachelor and bachelorette weekend made it the most fun."

Trending Stories

1

Madonna’s Butt Just Kicked Off the 2021 MTV VMAs: See Her Cheeky Look

2

2021 MTV VMAs: See Every Red Carpet Look as the Stars Arrive

3

You Just Have to See Lil Nas X's MTV VMAs Outfit

Heather and Tarek began dating in July 2019, almost three years after the Flip or Flop star's split from ex-wife Christina Haack in 2016. Fast-forward two years, and the two are popping the bubbly to celebrate the days until their next chapter.

Trending Stories

1

Madonna’s Butt Just Kicked Off the 2021 MTV VMAs: See Her Cheeky Look

2

You Just Have to See Lil Nas X's MTV VMAs Outfit

3

How Tarek El Moussa Found His Forever in Fiancée Heather Rae Young

4
Exclusive

How Sam Asghari Surprised Britney Spears With a Romantic Proposal

5

Go Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Engagement Party

Latest News

Prepare to Be Dazzled By the Most Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks Ever

Go Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Engagement Party

Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Bring the ’80s to Bachelor Parties

Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Reported Missing in Los Angeles

These Are the Celeb Couples We Hope Have RSVP'd to the Met Gala

How Tristan Thompson Is Showing His Support for Kendall Jenner's Brand

See the Best Dressed Stars to Ever Grace the Met Gala