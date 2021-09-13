Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Bring The ’80s Back With Joint Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties

Watch : Heather Rae Young Shows Off Tarek El Moussa Tattoo

Heather Rae Young is getting ready to flip her last name.



The Selling Sunset star, 33, and her fiancé, Tarek El Moussa, 40, are eagerly counting down the days until the two say their "I dos." And in celebration of their upcoming big day, over the weekend, the pair enjoyed joint bachelor and bachelorette parties with close friends and family out in Palm Desert, Calif.



The real estate agent and bride-to-be shared photos of the fun festivities to Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12, which included an '80s-themed pool party and an intimate dinner with their nearest and dearest. "Cheers to [the] most fun, love-filled weekend," Heather captioned a series of photos featuring her wearing a bright-pink visor and matching leg warmers, paired with a one-piece "Wife of the Party" swimsuit. "Having the time of our lives with our people and my person." In the series of cute photos, Tarek did his part and stuck to the '80s theme by rocking a blue fanny pack and matching wristbands.