Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Reported Missing in Los Angeles

Tanya Fear has been reported missing.

The actress, who has appeared in Kick-Ass 2 and on Doctor Who among other TV shows, was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 9, her manager Alex Cole told NBC News. That's when, per Cole, her family reported to Los Angeles police that she was missing. A missing person report was completed for Fear on Thursday, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to NBC News.

Cole told NBC News they last spoke to Fear eight days ago to discuss work and noted she was fine at the time. The manager said it was a "shock" to find out that she has disappeared.

On Aug. 30, Fear celebrated her first set at the Ha Ha Comedy Club, where she had performed standup recently, in an Instagram post. "So honored to have had my first show @hahacomedyclub still blows my mind that I shared the stage with LEGENDS! @mrdouglaswilliams@dennylove4real @chadmrodgers@malikbazille y'all are amazing!" she wrote. "I enjoyed the mischief and tomfoolery immensely.

"Thank you to people that came out to support me, it means everything!," she continued. "Thank you to @franklinthomasyi for giving me this amazing opportunity." She hasn't posted anything to Instagram since then.