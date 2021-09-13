Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Tristan Thompson Calls for "More Love, Less Hate" While Promoting Kendall Jenner's Company

Tristan Thompson is embracing the positivity in life—which for him goes hand in hand with a glass of Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila. See what the basketball pro had to say about "less judgment."

‘Tis the sea-sun for Tristan Thompson.
 
As the summer continues to wind down, the NBA star took to Instagram on Sept. 12 to show off some quality fun-in-the-sun time, with a very special drink in hand to go with the beachy-keen vibes: Specifically, a bottle of 818—the tequila brand Kendall Jenner launched earlier this year.
 
Tristan captioned a photo of himself walking alone in the sand in a pair of floral shorts, "More smiling, less worrying. More compassion, less judgment. More blessed, less stressed. More love, less hate." In the comments section, ex Khloe Kardashian, who is the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, gave a small shoutout to the company promotion, writing a simple, "818!!!"
 
Since the launch of her liquor brand, Kendall has seen plenty of support from her family including posts from sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

She also traveled throughout the U.S. this summer with "Kenny's Tequila Truck" to promote it, with multiple stops on the East Coast including the New York beach towns of including Southampton and Montauk.

Tristan's latest post comes just almost a month after he also shared a post about "growth."

"Some people will judge you for changing," he captioned the Aug. 14 post. "Some people will celebrate you for growing. Choose your circle wisely."

And as a source previously shared to E! News in August, his circle includes ex Khloe since the two have maintained a "strong friendship" and "love for one another because of True" despite the two splitting up in June.
 
Safe to say Tristan isn't hesitating to soak up the sunny side of life nowadays.

