Must-See Candid Moments From the 2021 MTV VMAs: Star-Studded Selfies, PDA and More

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards were out-of-this-world.

From the Moonperson trophies to the stars, the Sept. 12 event hosted by Doja Cat was truly stellar.

BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo took home the most statues of the night with three wins each, and Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish both received two Moonperson awards. The Foo Fighters also received the first-ever MTV VMAs Global Icon Award.

Bieber, the Foo Fighters, Lil Nas X and Rodrigo also performed, and they weren't the only ones: Busta Rhymes, Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Kacey Musgraves, The Kid LAROI, Normani, Ozuna, Shawn Mendes, Tainy and Twenty One Pilots rocked out, as well. Some artists even sang new music. Ed Sheeran, for instance, belted out his recently released single "Shivers," and Alicia Keys and Swae Lee performed their new track "LALA." In addition, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly jammed to their hit "papercuts."

Several other stars took the stage to present, including AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billy Porter, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Simone Biles and more.