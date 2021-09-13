Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Mocks Fans Urging Her to Sign a Prenup

Watch : Britney Spears Is ENGAGED to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' fiancé is responding to fans who appear concerned that he wants a piece of the superstar.

After the pair announced their engagement on Sunday, Sept. 12, Sam Asghari took to his Instagram Story later that evening to address individuals who were imploring Britney, 39, to sign a prenup before tying the knot.

"Thank you everyone is concerned about The prenup!" Sam, 27, wrote. He added, "Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day [crying while laughing emojis]."

The post was clearly a cheeky response to those worried about Britney's news, particularly in light of her two previous failed marriages. Her 2004 marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander was annulled, and she filed for divorce from Kevin Federline in November 2006.

On Sept. 12, Britney shared footage to Instagram of her ring from Sam and added the caption, "I can't f--king believe it!" This led Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer to bluntly write in the comments section, "Make him sign a prenup."