Kylie Jenner Supports Travis Scott After His Sweet Shout-Out to Daughter Stormi at VMAs

Travis Scott is all about spreading love at the 2021 MTV VMAs, and Kylie Jenner is on the same page.
The 30 year-old rapper won the Best Hip-Hop prize at the Video Music Awards ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 12 for his song "FRANCHISE" featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. During his heartfelt acceptance speech, the star gave an adorable shout-out to Stormi Webster, 3, the daughter he shares with Kylie.
"I first want to thank God, my mom, Stormi," Travis said, leading to a huge cheer from the crowd. "All the amazing fans out there—I love you all so much. We couldn't do it without you all."
As Travis wrapped up his speech, it became clear he definitely has love on the brain following the recent announcement that he is expecting a second child with the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.
"Before I go, I just want to tell you all, love is the biggest thing that we could ever hold," he continued. "Spread love, and everything will be OK."
The music star continued, "Everybody to your left and to your right is your friends. I love you all so much!"
Just after he accepted the Moon Person trophy, Kylie took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of Travis at the ceremony's podium.
This has certainly been a busy time for the two stars, as Kylie has recently been celebrating New York Fashion Week while showing off her growing baby bump in a variety of eye-catching outfits.
Click here to read our full coverage of the awards show.
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards aired Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. on MTV.
Revisit the cutest moments from Travis and Kylie's recent pregnancy-reveal video by clicking here.