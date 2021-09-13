Kylie Jenner Supports Travis Scott After His Sweet Shout-Out to Daughter Stormi at VMAs

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Excited for Baby

Travis Scott is all about spreading love at the 2021 MTV VMAs, and Kylie Jenner is on the same page.

The 30 year-old rapper won the Best Hip-Hop prize at the Video Music Awards ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 12 for his song "FRANCHISE" featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. During his heartfelt acceptance speech, the star gave an adorable shout-out to Stormi Webster, 3, the daughter he shares with Kylie.

"I first want to thank God, my mom, Stormi," Travis said, leading to a huge cheer from the crowd. "All the amazing fans out there—I love you all so much. We couldn't do it without you all."

As Travis wrapped up his speech, it became clear he definitely has love on the brain following the recent announcement that he is expecting a second child with the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

"Before I go, I just want to tell you all, love is the biggest thing that we could ever hold," he continued. "Spread love, and everything will be OK."