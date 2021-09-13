Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly Get Into Alleged Heated Exchange On 2021 VMAs Red Carpet

Raise your hand if you had Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly getting into a confrontation on your 2021 bingo card?
As for what went down? The two stars were each walking the red carpet for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12 when, according to a few photos of the action, it appears that they got into a bit of a scuffle. In one photo, Conor, who wore a pink suit for his appearance tonight, is seen being held back by a member of his team as he attempts to swing at the musician.
According to sources close to TMZ, Conor asked MGK for a photo when the two crossed paths, to which the musician declined. Once that happened, the insider explained, the situation allegedly "escalated into him pushing Conor," who may have stumbled back and spilled his drink.
And as far as MGK's girlfriend, Megan Fox, who accompanied her other half for his appearance on the red carpet, she is also seen in the midst of the quick melee in the photo. The outlet also reports that their respective teams were able to step in before things truly escalated between the boxer and the rapper.
The alleged scuffle between the two comes almost two months after the boxer suffered from a broken tibia (also known as the shinbone) in his left leg, which is why during tonight's events, a walking cane was reportedly tossed to the ground before it was given back to the injured athlete.
A video shared on Twitter by user @g0ddessmez shows what seems to be both Conor and MGK exchanging words before being separated by members of their teams.
A rep for Conor tells E! News, "It was unfortunate that MGK's security reacted. Conor and Dee enjoyed the performances."