Good 4 Her: Olivia Rodrigo Literally Smashes Her Debut Performance at MTV VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo hit the accelerator for her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards—and totally smashed it, even breaking the camera.

The thing about rising to intergalactic fame in the middle of a global pandemic is that you've already released one of the "most dominant" No. 1 songs of the past 30 years, according to Billboard, before you've even attended (let alone performed at) the MTV VMAs.

That's why it's safe to say Rodrigo didn't have deja vu when she made her debut appearance at the 2021 VMAs on Sunday, Sept. 12. For her first time at the iconic music event, she gave a spicy performance of her chart-topping hit "good 4 u" from her debut album SOUR.

The 18-year-old actress, who recently granted Paramore an official writing credit, donned a vintage pink Versace gown and platforms for the red carpet, before changing into a lavender corset minidress for her "super fun" show.

Rodrigo teased there would be "sparkles" and "even be a little flying, which is gonna be really exciting."