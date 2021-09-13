Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jennifer Lopez's Surprise MTV VMAs Appearance Included a Sexy Must-See Look

Jennifer Lopez stepped out onto the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards stage in yet another unforgettably bold look. See the outfit basically held together by string below.

From Italy to New York, it's all in a week's work for Jennifer Lopez

After making a major splash on the Venice Film Festival red carpet alongside boyfriend Ben Affleck on Sept. 10, the "Let's Get Loud" singer popped up in Brooklyn on Sunday, Sept. 12 at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

The actress surprised the many fans filling the Barclays Center as she walked out to present Song of the Year, which ultimately went to "drivers license" singer Olivia Rodrigo. J.Lo's outfit? Equally jaw-dropping. The 52-year-old star sported a very sexy turtleneck top with a lace-up neckline and matching skirt held together with the same stringy accents, all by designer David Koma. 

"Happy 40th birthday, MTV!" she said on stage. "Tonight is your party and I gotta tell you, tonight it feels so good to be here in my hometown for the VMAs."

Of course, Lopez is no stranger to the MTV Video Music Awards, having first attended in 1998.

Since then, she's won four times, including the esteemed Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2018, and rocked some unforgettable outfits along the way. Now, we can add this look to the list. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

See more of the star-studded show's riskiest fashion below!

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Ashanti

The singer wasn't shy about showing a lot of leg in this strappy look. 

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Charli XCX

The singer showed some skin in this sheer black lace look. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Megan Fox

The actress had all eyes on her as she arrived to the show in a daring sheer nude slip dress. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey's MTV VMAs look in one word? Bold. 

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Kim Petras

While posing alongside Paris HiltonKim Petras took more of an incognito approach to the MTV VMAs red carpet in a full latex face mask. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Normani

The singer put the mini in mini skirt with this bold co-ord. 

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Bella Poarch

The star did not go for subtlety on the red carpet as she stepped out in an elaborate black sheer lace ensemble with a dramatic train. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Camila Cabello

The "My Oh My" singer made a colorful statement on the red carpet in a vibrant red and pink gown wrapped up with a bow.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Lil Nas X

The "MONTERO" singer clearly understood the assignment because few outfits say bold fashion quite like a glittering purple pantsuit with a dramatic train. 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Tinashe

The singer gave off some major "Dirrty" vibes in a black leather crop top and coordinating lace-up pants. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Doja Cat

Hand her a mic because host and nominee Doja Cat arrived ready to rock this show. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Anitta

The singer brought brought some seriously sultry glamour to the red carpet in this plunging gown. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves

There was no missing the "Space Cowboy" singer on the red carpet with that larger-than-life purple feathered hat. 

