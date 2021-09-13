Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Watch : Necessary Realness: VMAs Fashion Flashback

Music's hottest night is about to serve us, well, the hottest fashion and performances.

Yep, you guessed it: The 2021 MTV VMAs are officially here. Expect to see Olivia Rodrigo make her debut at the star-studded show and Justin Bieber making his grand return to the stage for the first time in six years. Plus, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Kacey Musgraves will perform—and the Foo Fighters will accept the first-ever MTV VMAs Global Icon Award. As for the red carpet? We can only hope someone will find a way to include meat in their look. (OK, maybe we won't hold our breath on that one.)

Now, as the star-studded event, hosted by Doja Cat, kicks off, we've got a special treat for you: An exclusive, backstage pass that will make you feel like you're actually at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. How? Well, E! is on the red carpet and inside, offering you behind-the-scenes details in real time.

So, keep scrolling for moment that cameras don't catch...