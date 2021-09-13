Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Sexy Red Carpet Debut at 2021 MTV VMAs

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Enjoy Disneyland Amid Drama

Almost nine months after they began dating, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have finally made their red-carpet debut and trust us—it's no small thing.



For the 2021 MTV VMAs, the Poosh founder stunned while wearing an off-the-shoulder all-black leather mini dress with corset detail, paired with black open-toe heels. And as for Travis, the Blink-182 drummer opted to match his other half and rock an all-black look, which included a long blazer blazer and black pants, for which both included spikes added as an epic detail. As for what laid underneath the blazer? Well, Travis pooshed the boundary for the night and decided to go shirtless. And what's more is the two didn't shy away from also showing the cutest PDA while posing for their red-carpet pics.



The couple's red-carpet debut marks just the latest milestone in their whirlwind romance since they began dating in December 2020. Although the two have been friends (and neighbors!) for years—in the brief time they've been dating, they've been inseparable. They've already been on family outings and romantic getaways, and gotten their love forever commemorated in ink.