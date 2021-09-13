Megan Fox Turns Heads in See-Through Look at 2021 MTV VMAs With Machine Gun Kelly

Watch : Megan Fox Supports Boyfriend MGK at Lollapalooza

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are heating up the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Days after shutting down engagement rumors, the Jennifer's Body actress and the "Bloody Valentine" rocker hit the red carpet together in New York City on Sept. 12. For the award show, Fox donned a see-through dress, while MGK wore a dazzling red suit.

While discussing their outfits on MTV's pre-show, MGK explained that when it comes to their style, "It's 50-50, like this one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night and she's beautiful."

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, is set to take the stage during the ceremony to perform his song "Papercuts" alongside Blink-182 star Travis Barker. Coincidentally, the pals are up against each other in the same category—Best Alternative—at award show. That's right, Kelly received a nod for his song with blackbear, "my ex's best friend," while Barker was nominated alongside WILLOW for their track "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l."

While they're technically competing for an award tonight, it's safe to say there's no hard feelings between Kelly, 31, and Barker, 45. In fact, it appears the VMAs might be another double date night for the duo and their respective significant others, Fox and Kourtney Kardashian.