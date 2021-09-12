Britney Spears' Engagement Ring Has Engraved Message From Sam Asghari and More Dazzling Details

Watch : Britney Spears Is ENGAGED to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari just proved they're going to be together "'Till the World Ends."

On Sunday, Sept. 12, the superstar announced that she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend after being together for five years. And in true Britney fashion, she shared the engagement news with a cheeky post on Instagram, writing, "I can't f--king believe it."

Alongside her message, the 39-year-old performer uploaded a video that captured her gorgeous round-cut engagement ring. In fact, the pop star's shiny sparkler is a four-carat diamond that was designed by Forever Diamonds NY.

The brand revealed all the dazzling details about Britney's one-of-a-kind jewelry piece in a press release shared with E! News on Sunday.

For one, no detail went unnoticed as Sam took months to find the perfect engagement ring, which is why he enlisted the help of Forever Diamonds NY to create a custom ring for his leading lady.