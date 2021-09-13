2021 MTV VMAs: See Every Glitzy and Glamorous Red Carpet Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : What the MTV VMAs Looked Like 10 Years Ago

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards proved once again why it's the awards show to watch. After all, the annual ceremony is known for encouraging bold and boundary-pushing performances, head-turning fashion and more.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, music's biggest and brightest stars did exactly that as they hit all the right notes at New York City's Barclays Center. And even though New York Fashion Week came to a close that same evening, it doesn't mean A-listers shied away from bringing the glitz and glamour.

Case in point? Camila Cabello looked pretty in pink in a larger-than-life Alexis Mabille gown, while host Doja Cat embraced her daring side with an over-the-top look by Andreas Kronthaler that included latex thigh-high boots and a body-hugging corset dress.

All in all, this year's MTV Video Music Award styles have gone above and beyond our wildest expectations. But that's enough lip action.