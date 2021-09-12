Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

2021 MTV VMAs: See Every Glitzy and Glamorous Red Carpet Look as the Stars Arrive

The 2021 MTV Video Music Award red carpet fashion will have you dropping your jaws and clutching your pearls. But don't just take our word for it, see every stunning look for yourself.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards proved once again why it's the awards show to watch. After all, the annual ceremony is known for encouraging bold and boundary-pushing performances, head-turning fashion and more. 

On Sunday, Sept. 12, music's biggest and brightest stars did exactly that as they hit all the right notes at New York City's Barclays Center. And even though New York Fashion Week came to a close that same evening, it doesn't mean A-listers shied away from bringing the glitz and glamour.

Case in point? Camila Cabello looked pretty in pink in a larger-than-life Alexis Mabille gown, while host Doja Cat embraced her daring side with an over-the-top look by Andreas Kronthaler that included latex thigh-high boots and a body-hugging corset dress.

All in all, this year's MTV Video Music Award styles have gone above and beyond our wildest expectations. But that's enough lip action.

Take a look at all of the fabulous fashion and unforgettable red carpet moments in our gallery below!

Billie Eilish
Ciara
Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly
Chloe Bailey
Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
Paris Hilton
Kid Cudi
Normani
Kacey Musgraves
Finneas
Saweetie
Camila Cabello
Latto
Cyndi Lauper
Tainy
Kim Petras
Debby Ryan
Mod Sun
Halle Bailey
AJ McLean
Avril Lavigne
Flo Milli
Iann Dior
Leslie Grace
Lil Huddy
Quen Blackwell
Fat Joe
Josh Dunn

