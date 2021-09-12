Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Turn Up the Heat During Solo 2021 VMAs Red Carpet Appearances

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes walked the red-carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12. However, instead of their usual side-by-side fashion, the two made their own entrances.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 12, 2021 11:32 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsCouplesEventsCamila CabelloShawn MendesMTV VMAs
Watch: What the MTV VMAs Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have us saying "My Oh My."

The couple, who are usually known for making a grand entrance together, raised a few eyebrows when they walked the red-carpet separately at the 2021 MTV Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12 at New York City's Barclays Center.

But, not to worry—Shawn told MTV on the red carpet that he was looking forward to "[seeing] his girlfriend's performance." And much like their recent Cinderella movie premiere appearance in Miami, the two slayed the red carpet with their statement-making fashion.

Considering the MTV VMAs is the place to push the style boundaries, the former Fifth Harmony member made sure to rise to the occasion. Camila opted for a bold look, wearing a fuchsia pink and red dress, complete with a corset and stunning bow. Shawn followed suit (see what we did there?!) with an equally eye-catching ensemble. The "Stitches" singer dressed to impress and looked white-hot in a head-to-toe cream-colored look. 

All in all, Camila and Shawn made fans swoon with their individual knock-out styles while they each posed for photos.

photos
Looking Back on Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Year of Viral Moments

What's more? The "Havana" singer also totally aced this red carpet after previously revealing she "passed out" at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film. While inside The Greek Theatre on Aug. 30, the Cinderella star told the crowd about her situation backstage.

"I'm sorry, I just passed out, but I'm back!" the 24-year-old pop star shared, as she joined co-stars Billy PorterIdina Menzel and other cast members. "I literally just passed out, and now I'm back and I'm ready to read my notes."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"All I can say is this was such an incredible experience," she added. "I believed in this movie so much, that all I wanted was to enjoy it and not f--k it up. And I'm happy I didn't f--k it up. And I'm grateful for everybody who believed in me enough to give me the opportunity."

Two days later, she looked like she was back in her element at the Miami premiere of the Amazon Prime movie. For the event, Camila dazzled in a white top and yellow ballgown skirt, while Shawn showed some skin in a sheer black button-down shirt and white pants.

Now, the couple is turning heads once again at the MTV VMAs, and their red carpet arrival isn't the only thing worth noting. Later tonight, the 23-year-old star and Camila are set to hit the stage, separately this time, with the actress performing her new single, "Don't Go Yet."

Other notable performers include Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber and Kacey Musgraves.

Additionally, Shawn could go home with an iconic moon man since he's nominated for Best Pop for his hit, "Wonder."

Trending Stories

1

How Tarek El Moussa Found His Forever in Fiancée Heather Rae Young

2

You Just Have to See Lil Nas X's MTV VMAs Outfit

3

Megan Fox Turns Heads in See-Through Look at 2021 MTV VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

But the night is still young, which means anything could happen—especially at an event like the MTV Video Music Awards.

Get the latest and greatest updates on show here.

Trending Stories

1

You Just Have to See Lil Nas X's MTV VMAs Outfit

2

How Tarek El Moussa Found His Forever in Fiancée Heather Rae Young

3

2021 MTV VMAs: See Every Red Carpet Look as the Stars Arrive

4

The Murder of Pamela Smart's Husband and a Case She Insists Went Wrong

5

Megan Fox Turns Heads in See-Through Look at 2021 MTV VMAs

Latest News

Jennifer Lopez's Surprise VMAs Appearance Included an Ultra Sexy Look

Exclusive

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Madonna’s Butt Just Kicked Off the 2021 MTV VMAs: See Her Cheeky Look

2021 MTV VMAs: See Every Red Carpet Look as the Stars Arrive

2021 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

Justin Bieber Gets Support From Hailey During Must-See Return to VMAs

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Make Red Carpet Debut at the VMAs