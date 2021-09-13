2021 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

Watch : 2021 MTV VMAs: By the Numbers

The MTV Video Music Awards is back with a star-studded audience.

Heading into the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday, Sept. 12, Justin Bieber leads the way with seven nominations, while Megan Thee Stallion picked up six, thanks in part to her massive hit "WAP." After last year's version didn't involve an in-person ceremony due to the pandemic, the 2021 event is expected to bring an array of performances, winners and unexpected moments.

Among the performers at Sunday's show are Justin, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello and Kacey Musgraves, in addition to Machine Gun Kelly with Travis Barker.

The event is taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., featuring "Kiss Me More" rapper Doja Cat as host. This year's VMAs marks the first time that a nominee for the coveted Video of the Year prize was also the host.