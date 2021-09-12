Britney Spears Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Watch : Britney Spears Is ENGAGED to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are stronger than yesterday!

In fact, the superstar singer and her longtime love are engaged, Spears confirmed on her Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12. "I can't f--king believe it," she wrote alongside a video of her and Asghari, along with her gorgeous 4-carat diamond ring. Asghari also shared the news on his Instagram page, posting a close-up shot of the ring, designed by Forever Diamonds NY, along with king and queen emojis.

This exciting news comes five years after they first met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. That's right, the personal trainer starred in the visual, which dropped in Nov. 2016.

It was not long ago that Spears, 39, who is going through her conservatorship battle, praised Asghari, 27, for sticking by her side. "Not only has this cute a--hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!" she wrote on social media in August. "Fast & Furious franchise, don't miss out on your next star."