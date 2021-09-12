Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Spotted at Star-Studded 2021 U.S. Open

Watch : Leonardo DiCaprio Hiding in Plain Sight

When it comes to star sightings, these pictures are basically a grand slam.

It seems the U.S. Open was the place to be on Sunday, Sept. 12. Our proof? These Hollywood A-listers spotted in the stands at the Men's Singles final match between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic. While it was easy to miss this Oscar winner on a first glance, Leonardo DiCaprio masked up and stepped out with his girlfriend Camila Morrone to attend the game.

While the pair has kept their romance largely out of the spotlight since they were first publicly linked in December 2017, fans can sometimes catch a glimpse of the couple when the 46-year-old Don't Look Up star and 24-year-old actress are out and about together in California.

"He is filming right now, but Leo has been settling into this domestic life with Cami, as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys," a source told E! News in December 2020. "He does really like his life with her and they're a lot more coupley than they used to be."