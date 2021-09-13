Naomi Osaka Is Excited to Fashionably Net Her First Met Gala Experience

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: Live From E! This Monday

Naomi Osaka is going to be serving some serious style soon at one of the biggest celebrity fashion events while taking on one of its most prominent roles.

On Monday, Sept. 13, the 23-year-old tennis star will co-chair the 2021 Met Gala, marking her first appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's annual fundraiser in New York City. She shares the role with event newbies Billie Eilish, 2021 presidential inauguration poet Amanda Gorman and actor Timothée Chalamet, plus honorary chairwoman and longtime organizer, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

"I'm a newcomer, but I'm very excited to see how everything works," Naomi told E! News' Victor Cruz. "Honestly, it's an honor to be chosen."

The tennis star, who showcased a daring Louis Vuitton ensemble at the 2021 ESPYS in July, made her comments at a recent event at Mr. Purple in New York City, celebrating the start of the U.S. Open through her partnership with luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer.