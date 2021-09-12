Surprise! OITNB Star Uzo Aduba Reveals She Married Filmmaker Robert Sweeting

Watch : How Uzo Aduba Is Celebrating Her 2020 Emmys Win

Orange is no longer the new black...white is!

Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba has announced the sweet and special news that she married filmmaker Robert Sweeting.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, the actress—who played Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren on the Netflix show—shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself and her husband posing in their chic wedding attire.

While Uzo didn't disclose any additional details about their big day, a source tells People the two actually tied the knot last year in a secret ceremony held in New York.

To celebrate their union, the In Treatment star posted a famous quote from the beloved rom-com When Harry Met Sally—Billy Crystal's character's line—that read, "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."

"For some of us," Uzo continued her message, "it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me."