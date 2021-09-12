Designers Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff Believe This Will Be Fashion's Hottest Trend

Watch : Jason Wu "Embracing Nature" for Spring/Summer 2022 at NYFW

The future of fashion is all about the more is more approach.

At least, that's what designers Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff believe style fans can expect to see in the months to come. Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the fashion powerhouses explained that people are ready to get dolled up again after living in loungewear for most of 2020.

In two exclusive interviews with E! News during their New York Fashion Week shows, Jason and Rebecca both detailed their fall trend predictions, the unique inspiration behind their latest collections and so much more.

"We want glamour," Jason candidly tells E! News after debuting his Spring/Summer 2022 collection. "There's no shortage of ballgowns here. Sweatpant dressing was the thing last year, but this year it's all about glamour."

However, he points out, "The future of fashion is about quality, not quantity. Really considering every single look to be the best version of what they can be, and making every woman feel like the best of themselves."