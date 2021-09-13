Ranking the Most Showstopping Met Gala Entrances From Lady Gaga to Zendaya

Watch : Remembering Lady Gaga's Iconic 2019 Met Gala Arrival

Now that's how you make a grand entrance.

The 2021 Met Gala takes place Monday, Sept. 13, and all eyes will be on its star-studded attendees as soon as they step foot on the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. But if guests want their arrivals to be one of the most-talked-about moments of the night, they'll have to think outside the box.

Take Lady Gaga, for instance. Who could forget when she debuted not one, not two, but four Brandon Maxwell looks at the 2019 Met Gala, changing from a pink cape gown, to a black corseted dress, to a pink fitted number and a black blinged-out bra and panty set.

Another queen known for making Met Gala magic? Why, Rihanna of course. From her yellow Guo Pei gown in 2015 to her jewel-encrusted Maison Margiela coat in 2018, RiRi has always slayed with her extraordinary ensembles.