Kim Kardashian Covers Her Whole Face With Head-to-Toe Leather Outfit in NYC During Fashion Week

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos

Kim Kardashian is incognito again.

The 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star covered her entire face and body in what appeared to be a bondage-inspired Balenciaga outfit while walking in New York City on Saturday, Sept. 11. She sported a black leather zip-up face mask opened solely in the back for her ponytail, along with a matching trench coat, pants, gloves and stiletto boots.

Kim shared pics of herself wearing the daring outfit on her Instagram page, tagging Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia and including a knife emoji in one post. Both she and husband Kanye West, from whom she filed for divorce in February, have occasionally worn similar face and head-covering looks by the brand in recent months to promote his new Donda album. Demna has also served as the creative director of the rapper's listening parties for the record.

At one of the bashes in August, Kim wore a black, head-to-toe, skintight Balenciaga outfit that included a bodysuit with a ski mask-like attachment.