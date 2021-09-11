Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and More SATC Stars Remember 9/11 Attacks on 20th Anniversary

Sex and the City stars shared special tributes to honor New York on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall remembered the devastating event that tragically took the lives of nearly 3,000 people. Each star from the original HBO series posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.
"Always. I [red heart emoji] NY," the SATC lead actress wrote, alongside an image that captured one of the city's subway entrances with a text that read, "New York or Nowhere."
Kim echoed similar sentiments, sharing, "We never forget [red heart emoji]."
"I went down to the water yesterday and it was so filled with life and activity and joy," Kristin began her caption. "It made me think about the citie's resilience. And that's the true essence of NYC, nothing can put out the light that is this citie's power."
Kristin continued, "And that's because of the people. They're ability to push forward through tragedy and mourning. The joy of people together, never to be taken for granted. This city amazes me continually. And of course we will never forget."
Cynthia posted a photo text that read, "I love NY more than ever."
Additionally, Mario Cantone, paid tribute to the city, writing on Instagram, "Never failed me. Never leaving."
There's no denying the hit HBO series brought New York City to life as it centered on four best friends navigating their careers, relationships and more. But despite the escapism the show offered its devoted fans, nothing could've prepared anyone for the horrific events that unfolded on Sept. 11, 2001.
At the time of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Sex and the City had already filmed its fourth season. However, by coincidence, the series encapsulated the beauty of the Big Apple with a close-up of a souvenir snow globe that featured the Twin Towers.
Moreover, the season four finale, titled "I Heart NY," was moving with its tribute to the city. Not only did it feature a nod to Breakfast at Tiffany's by featuring "Moon River" at one point, but Carrie and Mr. Big celebrate classic New York City before he moves to Napa. The next morning, Carrie reflects on the new chapter she's about to embark on.
While the lines were written before the 9/11 attacks, Sarah Jessica Parker recorded the voiceover afterward, adding more weight to the words in her delivery.
"Seasons change," she began. "So do cities. People come into your life and people go. But it's comforting to know the ones you love are always in your heart. And, if you're very lucky, a plane ride away."