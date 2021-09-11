Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks About Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Return

Even Gwyneth Paltrow seems to be a Bennifer 2.0 fan.
The 48-year-old actress and Goop founder appeared to be charmed by the sight of her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's grand return to the red carpet as a couple. The 49-year-old actor and J.Lo, 52, attended the premiere of his film The Last Duel at the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, several months after the ex-fiancés rekindled their romance following a 2004 breakup.
One of Jennifer's stylists, Mariel Haenn, posted on her Instagram page photos of J.Lo—dressed in a white Georges Hobeika couture gown with a plunging Swarovski-embellished neckline—and Ben, dressed in a black Dolce & Gabbana tux, staring at each other lovingly and kissing at the event. Gwyneth commented, "Okay, this is cute."
Several fans praised the actress for her remark. "Girl!! You are the coolest for your comment!!!" wrote one Instagram user. On a @commentsbycelebs post, another user commented that the actress' "move on game is unmatched."
Gwyneth dated Ben on and off for several years until 2000, during which they co-starred in Shakespeare in Love, for which she won an Oscar, and Bounce.
Ben and J.Lo began dating after meeting on the set of Gigli in 2001. In 2003, months before their breakup, they cancelled their wedding. Gwyneth then said in response, in an ABC interview with Diane Sawyer, "Ben makes life tough for himself. He's got a lot of complication, and you know, he really is a great guy. So I hope he sorts himself out."
She later moved on with Chris Martin. The two married in 2003, had two children, Apple, 17, and Moses, 15, and famously "consciously uncoupled" in 2014. The actress married her current husband, producer Brad Falchuk, in 2018.
In 2015, Gwyneth told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show that she and Ben remain friends and this past June, she was reminded of their past relationship when Goop's Instagram page featured a meme showing her rolling her eyes at the actor as he leans in for a kiss. Gwyneth was labeled "Gemini szn" while Ben was "Mercury in retrograde."
The actress wrote in the comments, "Oh my god you guys."