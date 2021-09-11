Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks About Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Return

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Turn Heads During Red Carpet Return

Even Gwyneth Paltrow seems to be a Bennifer 2.0 fan.

The 48-year-old actress and Goop founder appeared to be charmed by the sight of her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's grand return to the red carpet as a couple. The 49-year-old actor and J.Lo, 52, attended the premiere of his film The Last Duel at the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, several months after the ex-fiancés rekindled their romance following a 2004 breakup.

One of Jennifer's stylists, Mariel Haenn, posted on her Instagram page photos of J.Lo—dressed in a white Georges Hobeika couture gown with a plunging Swarovski-embellished neckline—and Ben, dressed in a black Dolce & Gabbana tux, staring at each other lovingly and kissing at the event. Gwyneth commented, "Okay, this is cute."

Several fans praised the actress for her remark. "Girl!! You are the coolest for your comment!!!" wrote one Instagram user. On a @commentsbycelebs post, another user commented that the actress' "move on game is unmatched."