Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Step Out Together in First Outing After Pregnancy Reveal

Spotted: Pregnant Olivia Munn and her doting boyfriend, John Mulaney.
The 41-year-old actress and the 39-year-old comedian were photographed together in New York City on Friday, Sept. 10, marking the first time the two have been seen in the same place since he confirmed three days prior that the two are a couple and are expecting their first child.
Wearing a long beige trench coat and black face mask, Olivia was seen getting into the back seat of a car, while John stood on the other side and appeared to lean in and offer her a fluffy white pillow. The comic, also masked and dressed casually in layers, was later seen getting into the vehicle with the pillow.
The two have been photographed together in public only once before, in June during a lunch date in Los Angeles, where both have homes.
Throughout their romance, they have spent much of their time together back in California, a source close to Olivia recently told E! News.
"Their relationship moved pretty quickly," the insider said, "but are really happy and excited about the baby."
John broke his silence about his relationship with Olivia and her pregnancy on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Sept. 7, months after he confirmed he had split from his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, and following two rehab stints for drug addiction.
"She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch," John joked on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible who has like, dealt with the non-coked up Bambi version of me and that's been very incredible and she's kind of held my hand through that hell. And we are having a baby, together."
Olivia, who has been photographed solo a few times in recent days, broke her silence about her pregnancy in an interview with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez on Friday, the same day she and John were spotted together.
"I'm feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing," the actress shared. "There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I've heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There's a really great dad tribe too. Everyone comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me."
Olivia also said that she has not decided if she'll find out the sex of her baby yet, adding, "It's a good surprise to find out. There's very few surprises in life."