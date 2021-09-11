Gigi Hadid Shares Touching Tribute to 9/11 Victims and the City She Now Calls Home

Watch : Kris Jenner, Mariah Carey & More Honor Victims & Heroes of 9/11

Gigi Hadid shared a moving message to New Yorkers on an especially significant day.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the supermodel took a moment to honor New York City, as well as those who suffered a great deal of pain from the horrific terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. In a post shared on Instagram, Gigi shared a touching tribute to mark the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, writing, "My heart is heavy today thinking of all the lives lost on this day 20 years ago."

"I will never forget that day, and since then, NYC has become a city that has given me so much," her message continued. "Sending light and love to all the first responders, New Yorkers, those who lost loved ones, and those affected worldwide by the tragedies of 2001."

Gigi concluded, "I am proud of the resilient spirit of NYC, and proud to be amongst it. May God Bless all."