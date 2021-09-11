See the Heartfelt Way Queen Elizabeth II Honored the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 Attacks

Queen Elizabeth II marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States with a special tribute at home.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Band of the Welsh Guards at Windsor Castle, her residence since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, performed the U.S. National Anthem.

Hundreds of people watched the performance during a special Changing of the Guard ceremony, although the queen herself was not present. After the musicians finished playing, the spectators stood for a minute of silence to honor the almost 3,000 victims of the deadliest terrorist attacks in history.

"We're incredibly grateful to the gesture by Her Majesty, the queen," special guest and acting U.S. Ambassador Philip T. Reeker later told the press. "The playing of our National Anthem today at the Changing of the Guard represents the friendship, the solidary between our two countries," adding, "I think this has shown that the special relationship remains so crucial to all of us."