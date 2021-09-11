Bachelor Nation's Kelley Flanagan Reveals How Lyme Disease Battle Impacts Her Daily Life

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for REVOLVE

According to Kelley, she noticed a difference in her health while she was filming The Bachelor in 2020.

"I was getting a lot more moodier in certain situations, and I knew that wasn't me totally," she recalled, adding, "Everyone on the show knew I had issues health-wise when I was there. Every single girl in the house knew that I wasn't doing so well. They just thought that maybe [I had] a typical cold or something, but now it makes a little bit more sense."

She explained that certain Lyme Disease symptoms didn't raise any red flags for her because she believed they stemmed from participating in the ABC dating series.

"The anxiety," she shared, "which I also thought was brought on from the show... 'Maybe it was the Lyme. Maybe it was the show?'... I can go on a list of things that have affected me."

These days, Kelley revealed to E! News that she's focused on her health and not looking to find love. However, that doesn't mean she's not open to getting into a relationship if the right person comes along.

"I'm single right now, very single, which I'm OK with," she said. "I mean, it'd be great if someone came into my life, but right now I just have to figure out my health."