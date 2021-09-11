Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Bachelor Nation's Kelley Flanagan Reveals How Lyme Disease Battle Impacts Her Daily Life

"You have some good days and you have some bad days," the former Bachelor contestant said in an exclusive interview with E! News during New York Fashion Week.

Watch: Kelley Flanagan Gives Health Update on Lyme Disease Battle at NYFW

Bachelor Nation's Kelley Flanagan isn't letting her Lyme Disease diagnosis stop her from living her best life.

The former Bachelor contestant—who competed on Peter Weber's season in 2020 and went through a very public breakup with him after less than a year of dating—appears to have officially moved on from their romance. Plus, it seems Kelley is soaking up every opportunity coming her way, as she took New York Fashion Week by storm on Thursday, Sept. 9.

While attending the Revolve Gallery NYFW Presentation, the reality TV star shared an update on her recent Lyme Disease diagnosis and whether or not she's enjoying her single status in an exclusive interview with E! News.

"I've been exhausted. This is the first actual day that we've been moving and grooving," Kelley explained of her health. "I'm trying to take it easy and just trying to do whatever I possibly can."

As she described, "You have some good days and you have some bad days. This morning, I wasn't doing the best. Right now, I got some energy back."

At the end of August, the Bachelor Nation star shared an emotional video about being diagnosed with the tick-borne illness, which is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for REVOLVE

According to Kelley, she noticed a difference in her health while she was filming The Bachelor in 2020.

"I was getting a lot more moodier in certain situations, and I knew that wasn't me totally," she recalled, adding, "Everyone on the show knew I had issues health-wise when I was there. Every single girl in the house knew that I wasn't doing so well. They just thought that maybe [I had] a typical cold or something, but now it makes a little bit more sense."

She explained that certain Lyme Disease symptoms didn't raise any red flags for her because she believed they stemmed from participating in the ABC dating series.

"The anxiety," she shared, "which I also thought was brought on from the show... 'Maybe it was the Lyme. Maybe it was the show?'... I can go on a list of things that have affected me."

These days, Kelley revealed to E! News that she's focused on her health and not looking to find love. However, that doesn't mean she's not open to getting into a relationship if the right person comes along.

"I'm single right now, very single, which I'm OK with," she said. "I mean, it'd be great if someone came into my life, but right now I just have to figure out my health."

Watch our full interview with Kelley in the video above.

