Steve Buscemi Recalls Volunteering at Ground Zero on 9/11 and the PTSD That Followed

After the deadly terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, actor and former New York City firefighter Steve Buscemi headed over to his old firehouse to aid in the rescue efforts at Ground Zero. Like many witnesses, what he saw at the site still haunts him, 20 years later.

The 63-year-old Boardwalk Empire and Reservoir Dogs star was a member of Engine Company No. 55 in Manhattan's Little Italy neighborhood from 1980 to 1984. On Sept. 11, 2001, five of its six men on duty died when the twin towers collapsed and crushed their fire truck, according to The New York Times.

Speaking on an episode of Marc Maron's WTF podcast, released on Thursday, Sept. 9, Buscemi said that on the day of the 9/11 attacks, he tried calling his old firehouse but no one picked up. So a day later, he headed over to volunteer his services.

"I still had my turnout coat and my helmet and I just grabbed those things," the actor said, adding, "I was driven into the site that day. Walked around for hours and then found my company, found Engine 55 working there, and asked them if I could join them. I could tell they were a little suspicious at first, like, 'What are you doing here?' But I worked with them that day."