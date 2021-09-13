Only Murders in the Building Preview: Charles & Oliver React Very Differently to Mabel's Deception

Is Mabel (Selena Gomez) the murderer? That's what Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) are wondering in this exclusive clip from the Sept. 14 episode of Only Murders in the Building.
While Oliver appears to be living for the drama, Charles doesn't appear sold on the idea that their podcasting partner has a deadly secret. "Big, big twist," Oliver says into a recording device at the start of the new clip above. "We have an unexpected turn of events, thanks to my son Will. Mabel knew Tim Kono, and lied about it."
As he continues, Oliver claims this likely means Mabel is responsible for the Arconia resident's death, adding, "And now we're wondering, was he the first or the latest in her wild spree?"
Refusing to jump on the anti-Mabel bandwagon, Charles sarcastically hit backs, "Yeah, because she totally fits the profile: Female, late-twenties, who wears cool boots, reads The Hardy Boys. When I see that on a resume, I'm thinking murderer."
Doubling down on his theory, Oliver reminds the podcast's (very few) listeners that Mabel has "no real job, few attachments and lives alone in an empty apartment that probably has a drain in the floor."
After hitting pause on the recorder, Oliver is clearly elated by their back-and-forth over the Mabel development. "Listeners love conflict," he happily tells Charles.
Once again, Charles has a quippy response, retorting, "You're a simpleton."
Unfazed, Oliver simply asks Charles to repeat his insult, which he happily does.
But do Charles and Oliver really think Mable is guilty? For that answer, you'll have to catch Tuesday's all-new episode.
Don't forget, keep your eyes peeled on the opening credits, as co-creator John Hoffman exclusively told E! News that there are clues there connected to the bigger mystery.
New episodes of Only Murders in the Building arrive Tuesdays on Hulu.