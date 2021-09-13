Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off CosRX, Boscia, Cover FX & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening through September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. This year, for the first time ever, you can also get some of these savings at Target.
Today is the only day to save 50% on select products from CosRX, Buxom, Grande Cosmetics, Hey Honey, Jane Iredale, Korres, Cover FX, and Boscia. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). And if you're looking for even more great beauty deals, the Oh Snap Sale is happening at Sephora and Kohl's.
CosRX Master Patch Set
Just click "Add to Bag" now. We all need to have COSRX's Master Patch Set on hand just in case a blemish pops up. Just put one of these patches on your pimple and let it go to work. These patches absorb excess oil and pure impurities, reduce the appearance of redness, and protects the blemish from outside irritation and contaminents. If you want to stop a pimple in its tracks, you need this.
A fan of the product raved, "The best patches I have ever tried. I place a patch on during night let it sit and the next day the pimple is gone. Works wonderful truly recommend." Another review said, "I am absolutely obsessed with this product. They work amazing and so fast. I put one of these on a night when I have pimples and I wake up with it GONE! If I could get a whole face mask of this stuff to suck out all the goo I would buy it in a heartbeat. I love the transparency of the stickers so I can wear them during the day and no one can even see them."
Buxom Full Force Plumping Lipstick- '90s Nudes
The '90s-inspired trends are here to stay. These lip colors are full coverage, creamy, long-lasting, and plumping. One shopper reviewed, "I love this lipstick so much. I wear it all the time since I got it, it feels so soothing as well, I'll even wear it like a lip moisturizer. It looks great and makes my lips look smooth instead of cracked and dry(like some lip colors do)."
Buxom Full Force Plumping Lipstick
If you're looking for a plumping lipstick, this is a great one because it's full coverage, creamy, and there's a great variety of colors to choose from. A fan of the product said, "This lipstick is so comfortable, perfectly pigmented, creamy and overall stunning. I have it in multiple colors and I wish Buxom would extend their shade range, they have a killer formula with this and I would love to get more of these in new colors."
Grande Cosmetics GrandeDRAMA Black Intense Thickening Mascara with Castor Oil
This mascara has castor oil, which is a tried and true ingredient to promote stronger, thicker, lashes and it prevents breakage. The mascara instantly lifts, lengthens, and volumizes your lashes. The hourglass-shaped wand is ideal to avoid clumping and it's not too dense, which means you can work the formula in between each lash to individually separate them.
One shopper reviewed, "This stuff is the best!! It didn't clump!" Another said, "This mascara coats my eyelashes really well and doesn't take me a million swipes to get it on. It had a nice consistency and makes my lashes look really full and lush." A third shopper shared, "This mascara works great and makes my eyes look very dramatic. I love how it makes my eyelashes look thicker and fuller. After wearing this mascara people thought I was wearing fake lashes because they looked that good."
Hey Honey Trick and Treat CC² Active Propolis Color Correcting Cream
This color correcting cream delivers flawless and natural coverage that lasts all day. The buildable cream is hydrating, nourishing, cruelty-free, and non-comedogenic. The formula has honey, which enhances the moisture retention capacity of the cream. It contains Bee Propolis, which has antibacterial properties. It strengthens the skin's lipid barrier with Dead Sea Salt. Squalene softens your skin's texture, smooths, hydrates, and detoxifies.
One customer reviewed, "The coverage is flawless and long-lasting. It helps to mask my large pores and any blemishes/discolorations but does not feel heavy at all. I have very sensitive skin and it approves of this formula!" Another said, "I love this product! It's the perfect combination of coverage and moisture. It doesn't sit on top of my skin...it blends flawlessly...and it's not heavy or cakey!! Im 47 and it doesn't accentuate the fine lines."
Jane Iredale PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation Refill
If you want makeup that looks just like your own skin (but better), then you need to try the Jane Iredale PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation. It's a pressed mineral foundation that is sheer and matte. The oil-free, weightless formula has SPF production and it you can keep buying these refills for the Jane Iredale Refillable Compact.
"Oh this is my go to forever. I love the velvety touch and application of this foundation. It was my first foundation from Jane Iredale and my go to. It covers without feeling heavy or clumpy. It does not congest my pores or break me out," a customer shared. Another Ulta shopper said, "I've been using this product for years. Based on the time of year, I tend to require different colors/tones. If there is ONE product I would recommend--it would be this."
Jane Iredale Silver Refillable Compact
The Jane Iredale Silver Refillable Compact is the perfect pairing with the Jane Iredale PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation Refill.
Korres Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser
Refresh, revitalize, and smooth your skin with the Korres Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser. This face wash also reduces the appearance of redness and improves your skin's texture. This best-selling cleanser is made with rich with pre and probiotic Greek yogurt. This is far from your average face wash. It removes makeup, locks in hydration, deep cleans pores, and tones your complexion.
The formula is dermatologically tested, vegan friendly, noncomedogenic, silicone-free, and cruelty-free. "I have never found a cleaner I kept buying repeatedly when I ran out until this one. It has improved my skin and balanced it out. It is gentle and still able to get most of my waterproof eye makeup off. This container also lasts me a while - you don't need to use much. I highly recommend to anyone to try! Korres has great products at an affordable price," a shopper shared. Another review said, "I love trying new things, but have always had an affinity for Korres. I tried this earlier in the year when it was included in a 21 days of beauty sale and I have just repurchased my 3rd tube. My skin is not particularly sensitive, but tends to be dry as the weather gets cooler. This is light, moisturizing and leaves my face feeling clean."
Cover FX Mattifying Primer + Acne Treatment
This primer mattifies the skin and it helps clear up your complexion with acne-fighting ingredients. It provides an instant matte finish and controls oil and shine throughout the day (and night).
Boscia Peptide Youth-Restore Firming Body Serum
Boscia's Peptide Youth-Restore Firming Body Serum is an age-defying serum that helps replenish firmness, elasticity and moisture balance for silky-soft skin all over.
One customer shared, "I bought this hoping it could help even out my belly cellulite (in conjunction with diet and exercise)… it's only been a couple weeks but what I've noticed is it is erasing my stretch marks. There's significant reduction with only using it once a day!!" Another product review said, "
I never write reviews but I had to for this product. I've been using it for two weeks on the back of my thighs and butt to target cellulite especially since it's almost bathing suit season. My skin has tightened up and is way less flabby and cellulitey!! I feel down right confident and cannot believe there has been this much of a change in 2 weeks, I honestly didn't expect it to do more than moisturize! I highly recommend!"
Cover FX Blurring Primer + Pore Minimizer
Get that filtered look in real life with the Cover FX Blurring Primer + Pore Minimizer. It smooths, blurs, and diffuses to minimize the appearance of pores and smooth out the skin's texture. It creates the perfect canvas for a seamless, long-lasting makeup application. You can even wear it over your makeup as a retouching balm or to create an airbrushed effect.
Boscia Fruit Acid Smoothing Foot Peel
Use this miraculous foot peel to dissolve dead skin, brighten skin, smooth wrinkles, and soften your feet. Soak your feet in water for 15 minutes, then put on this relaxing treatment for 90 minutes. In 8-10 days, your feet will be softer than ever before.
One shopper called this the "best foot peel I have ever used." Another gushed, "This is the BEST product I have ever used. My heals always crack and hurt. I didn't think they could be fixed. They peel until your feet are perfect."
Cover FX Gripping Primer + Firming
The Cover FX Gripping Primer + Firming is a gel primer that creates a glass-like finish and ensures all-day wear for your makeup. It imparts an instant tightening effect to create a smoother-looking complexion.
Boscia Papaya and Pomegranate Enzyme Exfoliating Body Cleanser
This exfoliating body cleanser smooths, clarifies, and brightens for soft and healthy-looking skin. "I never "loved" a body wash until this," one customer shared, writing, "It smells great and works even better, quickly removing dead skin cells to leave my skin feeling ultra soft and smooth. In fact, this scrub leaves me with smooth-as-a-dolphin skin that rivals results from a pre-pandemic Korean spa body scrub. It also works great on feet and toes, eliminating calluses and overgrown cuticles. Definitely recommend!"
Cover FX Dewy Skin Primer + Hydrating
This primer hydrates your skin for 24 hours, imparting that highly sought-after dewy finish. The formula has Coconut Alkanes, hyaluronic acid, and squalane for an all-over radiant glow. You can even wear it on your bare skin without makeup to just get your glow on.
Boscia Prebiotic + Probiotic Freshening All-Over Body Deodorant
This is a multi-purpose body deodorant that positively neutralizes odor, restores skin balance, combats wetness and soothes for clean, long-lasting protection. One shopper shared, "I use this product under the breast. I like that it's non- greasy and has reduced the moisture under the breast." Another review said, "I was skeptical about this product as most deodorants stop working for me and then I have to use another brand. I was pleasantly surprised that this deodorant kept me dry and feeling fresh all day. Boscia products never disappoint me. So happy I had a chance to try this product!!"
Cover FX Water Cloud Primer + Pollution & Blue Light Defense
This primer is a cooling mousse that instantly refreshes your complexion. If you get a lot of screen time from your computer, phone, and TV, then you should check this one out because it protects the skin from environmental stressors and blue light.
