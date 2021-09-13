11 Cable-Knit Pieces You Need for Fall

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you're still feeling the summer heat or you've already packed away your bikinis, it's time to get into a fall state of mind!

So far, we've rounded up the boot trends we're falling for, crops tops destined for autumn and all of the pumpkin spice snacks you need to try. Today, we're sharing the cable-knit pieces you need to stay on-trend this season.

Below, the sweaters, cardigans, scarves, skirts and sweater vests that will up the cozy factor of your wardrobe!