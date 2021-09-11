Nordstrom Has Under $50 Deals on Barefoot Dreams, Free People, Ugg & More Right Now

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We know a good sale when we see one, and Nordstrom's Summer Sale is a really, really good one. From now until September 12 — which, FYI, is tomorrow —you can save up to 60% off some of your favorite brands like Barefoot Dreams, UGG, Adidas, and Coach. If you think an end of summer is sale only has items you won't get to wear for another year, think again. You can even get sweaters from Free People and Madewell for under $50 right now.
Not only will you save a ton on some really great items, you can also save on delivery as Nordstrom offers free standard shipping all the time. If you can't wait to get your hands on that comfy pair of Zella leggings you got for 40% off, in-store and curbside pickup is also available at no additional cost.
Since there are thousands of items to go through and so little time left, we figured we'd make things a little easier for you by picking out the very best deals. Check out our finds below.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Drape Rib Cardigan
Wear this CozyChic Drape Rib Cardigan from Barefoot Dreams around the house or while you're running errands. It's super soft, lightweight, and cozy. You'll never want to take it off.
UGG Amita Throw Blanket
This throw blanket from UGG is a must-have for the upcoming cooler months. It's made of soft cotton-blend yarns, and its heathered look is so cute.
Free People Surfside Crop Sweatshirt
Truth be told, we adore anything by Free People and this Surfside Crop Sweatshirt is no exception. The slouchy fit makes it super comfortable, and the dolman sleeves give it such a cool, relaxed look.
Madewell Rib T-Shirt Dress
T-shirt dresses are a must-have for any closet because of how versatile they are. Madewell's Rib T-Shirt Dress can be worn on its own during warmer months, or with boots, leggings, and a cardigan during fall. You'll definitely get a lot of use out of this one!
Bernardo Leather Moto Jacket
If you've been searching for the perfect leather jacket to give you that effortlessly cool vibe, look no further than this chic Leather Moto Jacket by Bernardo. It's elegant, edgy, and 60% off. This is one deal you'll want to take advantage of.
Free People Grand Slam Crop Hoodie
We absolutely love the flamingo pink color of this cropped fleece hoodie from Free People FP Movement. It's currently 57% percent off and sizes are selling out fast. Get it while you can!
Quay Australia Audacious 52mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses
Quay Australia is one of our favorite places to get sunnies because they have a wide variety of styles to choose from and it's pretty affordable for the kind of quality you get. Naturally, with these Audacious 52mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses being just $20, we'll be adding this to the bag right away.
Adidas Sportswear Future Icons Logo Primegreen Hooded Sweatshirt
You can never have too many sweatshirts. This Adidas hoodie is made from recycled materials and features its iconic logo. Plus, it's 40% off right now.
Madewell Coziest Yarn Kent Cardigan
This super cute cardigan from Madewell comes in six colors and is made from the brand's coziest yarn. You'll be wearing this all throughout fall.
Free People Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater
You're guaranteed to get a ton of compliments in this Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater from Free People. Chunky knit sweaters are always going to be a staple for fall, and this one is over 50% off.
