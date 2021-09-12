12 Patriotic Looks to Inspire the Most Star Spangled Met Gala Yet

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: By the Numbers

Red, white and blue through and through!

On Sept. 13, co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka will join the who's who of Hollywood at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the 2021 Met Gala in New York.

They'll sport their most all-American looks under this year's theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Hold the apple pie.

What can we expect, besides a sea of stars and stripes? Hopefully they'll go easy on the camo print and cowboy hats.

But this is the event that saw Katy Perry dress as a chandelier and Jared Leto carry his own prosthetic head. So, perhaps attendees will avoid the subtle route and draw larger-than-life inspiration that would earn George Washington's stamp of approval.

It's possible Met Gala trendsetters will be inspired by classic U.S.A. landmarks (like the Statue of Liberty), American sports (like a bedazzled baseball jersey) and even America's finest pop culture moments (like Sex and the City, obvi).

Suffice to say, the stars are about to serve us Fourth of July chic, minus the barbecues.