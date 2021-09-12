Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Mario Badescu, Dermaflash, BareMinerals & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Ulta items are now available at Target. And there's more good news: Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from bareMINERALS, Mario Badescu, Perricone MD, and Dermaflash. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
This refreshing facial spray is such a must-have product. It's formulated with herbal extracts and rosewater to provide pick me up for dehydrated, tight and uncomfortable skin whenever you need it. Pro tip: keep this in your bag, so you can refresh on the go. It's safe for all skin types since its formula is gentle and non-irritating. It also works well as a setting spray. You can even spray it in your hair or before applying moisturize to boost hydration. Or you can spray your makeup sponges with a spritz of this.
Recently, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval recommended this spray. Their co-star Lala Kent told E! that she keeps this in her bag.
bareMinerals BAREPRO Performance Wear Powder Foundation
The bareMinerals BAREPRO Performance Wear Powder Foundation provides 12-hour coverage without feeling heavy or cakey. Its breathable formula is formulated with 90% vitamins and minerals. The super silky texture feels weightless and it's non-comedogenic and non-acnegenic, which is good news for your pore: no breakouts! And, yes, this is a makeup product, but it also has a major skincare component. It's clinically shown to improve skin clarity, reduce the appearance of pores, and control shine.
One loyal customer raved, "I have too much makeup in my arsenal. What can I say, I'm a junkie. I've repurchased this 4 times since I tried it. That's all you gotta know." Another shared, "I live a very active lifestyle, but I like to still wear makeup, that's where this comes in. I wear this all day, work out in it, and it just wears off so naturally and doesn't break me out. As a powder foundation it is naturally drying so just make sure to hydrate really well before."
Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Eyelid Lift Serum
Apply this serum to target eyelid creases, crepiness, puffiness, uneven texture, and drooping. You will see a brighter, renewed-looking eye area with improved elasticity.
A fan of the product shared, "I am 32 and sleep on my face, which has unfortunately led to sagging on my upper eyelids, with one being noticeably worse than the other. I was seriously contemplating an eye lift - until I tried this product!! NOTICEABLE results after only applying twice. I am a total believer in this product and will continue to use it indefinitely. So happy I found it!" Another advised, "Use in the morning before makeup to lift skin on upper lids. It works much better than other products I've used. Perricone skincare is worth the expense."
Dermaflash DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
This is a 2-in-1 ultrasonic skincare device that unclogs pores and helps infuse your favorite skincare products. It deep cleans pores, extracts blackheads, and increases circulation to instantly reveal radiant skin. This set includes the DERMAPORE device, a protective cap, a device stand, a USB charging cord, and a user manual. The DERMAPORE is available in three different colors.
A skincare enthusiast shared, This PSA is coming from the girl who does ALL the face masks, has tried ALL of those extractor tools, & is pretty much obsessed with washing my face: YOUR SKIN ISNT AS CLEAN AS YOU THINK When I received this Dermaflash in the mail I thought, 'lol I literally use that black head strip every other night. Theres nothing left for this to get.' & here I am slightly disgusted but satisfied at all of the gunk that came off of my nose in just a few minutes. All you do is wet your face with warm water & let this magic machine do what it does best: CLEAN... My fave part is that there's no pulling or hurting your face in the process Just some vibration."
Another shared, "Got this last week, have used it twice already. Can tell a difference my skin feels smooth and clean. Can see the gunk come off my face, and ive used it with serum too."
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea
This spray is what you need to revive dull, tired skin. Its formula includes aloe vera and cucumber, which deliver a cooling boost of hydration. It even has green tea, which provides powerful antioxidant protection.
"I have multiple bottles of this on hand at all times because of how much I use this. I use it mainly to moisturize my face but it can be used to seal makeup. I love the scent of this product - very good for guys to use if they are interested in this particular product," a shopper raved. They're not the only one who uses this all the time, another person gushed, "I love this facial spray. I use it multiple times a day from dampening my beauty blender to apply my make up to my skincare routine at night. I've never had any issues with this product.This works well with my sensitive skin."
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender
If your skin is craving calm and comfort, try the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender. The formula also has Vitamin C and essential water which creates a soothing blend that leaves your complexion balanced and bright.
