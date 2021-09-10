Why Jensen Ackles Is Thinking About Supernatural on His Last Day Filming The Boys

Jensen Ackles may be on a new show, but Supernatural is still on the forefront of his mind.
On Friday, Sept. 10, the 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to commemorate the last day of filming for season three of The Boys. And, in this celebratory video, Ackles highlighted a sweet connection between his new show and the one that launched him into fame.
"Alright, gang. Fun fact for ya," he said in his latest post on social media. "A year ago today, Sept. 10, 2020, was the last day on the set of Supernatural. Today, Sept. 10, 2021, is the last day on the set of The Boys. Coincidence?"
He also wrote on Instagram, "What is the universe trying to tell me? #spnfamily @theboystv #thatsawrap"
For 15 seasons, Ackles played Dean Winchester on the fantasy drama for the CW. As he noted in the recent video, last year marked the long-running series' last day of production, which inspired a heartwarming post by Ackles.
"Woke up at 6 am this morning," he shared at the time. "That alarm went off with a heavy tone. Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever. To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported...you will never understand my great appreciation for you. 'Thank you' doesn't cover it. There just aren't words. I'm so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever. What a ride it has been. And what a run."
Thankfully, we haven't seen the last of the Winchester family. In June, it was revealed that Ackles is developing a Supernatural prequel series, which he also intends to narrate.
Of course, it isn't a coincidence that Ackles has found himself on The Boys, as the Amazon Prime Video show was developed for the streaming service by Eric Kripke (a.k.a. the creator of Supernatural). So it seems only right that he's joined The Boys family, playing original superhero Soldier Boy.
Ackles isn't the only cast member to celebrate the wrap of season three, as co-star Jack Quaid also took to Instagram and shared an excited selfie.
'We f--kin' did it, y'all," he penned in the caption. "Congrats to everyone who worked on Season 3 of @theboystv. You all deserve a hug, and a drink… and a lot of therapy after what we just did. This thumb is for you! This season's our best yet! Can't wait for you guys to see it."
Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight on The Boys, celebrated her wrap early, since she posted last week, "Move back to LA means it's time to devote more skin real estate to tattoos. What do you say, @_dr_woo_?"
Seasons one and two of The Boys are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.