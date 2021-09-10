Why Jensen Ackles Is Thinking About Supernatural on His Last Day Filming The Boys

Watch : Jared Padalecki "Gutted" By "Supernatural" Spinoff Exclusion

Jensen Ackles may be on a new show, but Supernatural is still on the forefront of his mind.

On Friday, Sept. 10, the 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to commemorate the last day of filming for season three of The Boys. And, in this celebratory video, Ackles highlighted a sweet connection between his new show and the one that launched him into fame.

"Alright, gang. Fun fact for ya," he said in his latest post on social media. "A year ago today, Sept. 10, 2020, was the last day on the set of Supernatural. Today, Sept. 10, 2021, is the last day on the set of The Boys. Coincidence?"

He also wrote on Instagram, "What is the universe trying to tell me? #spnfamily @theboystv #thatsawrap"

For 15 seasons, Ackles played Dean Winchester on the fantasy drama for the CW. As he noted in the recent video, last year marked the long-running series' last day of production, which inspired a heartwarming post by Ackles.