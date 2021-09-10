The MixtapE! Presents LISA, Chlöe, Troye Sivan and More New Music Musts

Watch : BLACKPINK Breaks Barriers With Historic First BBMA Nomination

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

This week, two bona fide superstars went solo.

BLACKPINK's LISA stepped into the spotlight with her solo debut, and the elder sister of Chlöe x Halle released her first solo single. Their music videos show off their hottest moves and freshest fashion, suggesting these triple threats are only just getting started.

Plus, Kacey Musgraves' fifth studio album is here in all of its heartbroken glory. Add in the latest from Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Rose and Troye Sivan, and you've got yourself quite the playlist.