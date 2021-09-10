The MixtapE! Presents LISA, Chlöe, Troye Sivan and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
This week, two bona fide superstars went solo.
BLACKPINK's LISA stepped into the spotlight with her solo debut, and the elder sister of Chlöe x Halle released her first solo single. Their music videos show off their hottest moves and freshest fashion, suggesting these triple threats are only just getting started.
Plus, Kacey Musgraves' fifth studio album is here in all of its heartbroken glory. Add in the latest from Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Rose and Troye Sivan, and you've got yourself quite the playlist.
What follows are our picks for the best of the best. Your playlist for the weekend of Sept. 10-12 has arrived. Enjoy!
LISA — "LALISA"
Only this BLACKPINK icon can say she's scored 60 million views on her debut solo music video in less than 24 hours. LISA's self-titled "LALISA" lets her take center stage and shine, as she pole dances, raps and asks her fans to "love me" as LALISA, which isn't all that hard to do.
Chlöe — "Have Mercy"
Chlöe x Halle have officially started their separate chapters. The sister duo got their own social media accounts, Halle just wrapped The Little Mermaid and now Chlöe has dropped her debut solo single. She takes on the persona of a sorority girl type, twerking during yoga on the lawn and promising, "I can teach you a couple things." Her moves and costumes alike will only solidify the comparisons to her mentor, Beyoncé.
Kacey Musgraves — "simple times"
We're star-crossed with Kacey's new album and music video. She's like Regina George, with her monochromatic gal pals by her side, as they strut through a mall, slo-mo style and reminiscent of the simpler times of the 1990s.
You star Victoria Pedretti, singer Princess Nokia and RuPaul's Drag Race winner Symone make up her platformed posse, who transform into a warrior squad before wreaking havoc on a bride's wedding dress shopping session. The album was inspired by her divorce, if that wasn't blatantly obvious.
Sabrina Carpenter — "Skinny Dipping"
The "Skin" singer, who has sparked romance rumors with Joshua Bassett, narrates her feelings on self-sabotage in the game of love. "We've been swimming on the edge of a cliff / I'm resistant, but going down with the ship," Sabrina sings, wishing she could "take it all off" and swim baggage-free.
Troye Sivan — "Angel Baby"
A year after In a Dream, Troye has been "brought to life" with his first new song of the year. "'Angel Baby' is my crack at an adoring, doting, love struck, mega pop, gay, power ballad. I thought we needed a few more of those," the 26-year-old artist said in a statement. His '90s synth sound already has 'NSYNC fans mesmerized.
Blake Rose — "Movie"
Blake makes us ponder our life choices in his reflective "Movie," which shows two lovers growing old together in the same bedroom. Yet, it seems he's actually imagining an alternate ending, if his love had chosen him instead of another guy.
"When you're on your last legs on your death bed / When your life flashes before your eyes / Do you like who you're with in that movie? / Or do you belong in mine?" the Australian musician asks in this emotional track, suggesting she's regrettably made the wrong choice.
Happy listening!